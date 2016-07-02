 Top
    Truck crashes at tunnel in Turkey: 5 killed, 2 injured

    The crash triggered a fire when the thinner inside the truck ignited

    Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least five people were killed as a truck hit the entrance of a tunnel in the northern Turkish province of Bolu.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the incident occurred at the entrance of Dorukan Tunnel, at the exit to Mengen town.

    A truck loaded with paint thinner was reported to have crashed into the wall of the tunnel.

    The crash triggered a fire when the thinner inside the truck ignited.

    Five people were killed, according to initial reports.The cause of the incident remained unknown. 

    An investigation was opened into the incident.

