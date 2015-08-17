Exercises started in Russian military base in Armenia

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia launched military exercises in Armenia. Report informs referring to Russian media, the exercises are being carried out in the drones division of Russian 102nd military base in Armenia.

"In complex trainings, qualified instructors will train more than a hundred servicemen who learned parts of " Navodchik-2 " modern complex equipment and the launch of its planes before," the press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Within a month, the division will work on the experience of preparing for the flight of drones.