 Top
    Close photo mode

    The youth witnessed Khojaly genocide in their childhood invited to Turkey

    They will attend the ceremony which will be held in Jamila Sultan Reserve

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will receive the youth who witnessed the Khojaly genocide in their childhood, on April 24.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, today's young people- the children of that time, who lost their mother and father as a result of Kojaly genocide on 26 February 1992, will arrive in Istanbul.

    They will attend the event to be held in Jamila Sultan Reserve of Istanbul Chamber of Commerce in Kandilli with MPs and journalists.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi