Importance of transport and transit corridors in Central Asia and South Caucasus discussed in New York

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ At the initiative of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations along with the International Road Transport Union, an international forum on "Transport and transit corridors: the time to act" was held in New York. Report informs citing the press service of the UN, the international panel was devoted to the implementation of the resolutions of the General Assembly on the role of transport and transit corridors to ensure international cooperation, adopted in December 2014.

The forum was attended by the Deputy Secretary-General, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, the diplomats of UN member states, representatives of the UN regional economic commissions, international and regional organizations.

Forum participants stressed that these projects are open to countries that do not have direct access to the sea, access to major international markets and the prospect of creating a transport corridor "Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman." Forum delegates noted the importance of the agreements reached at the meeting in Ashgabat of the Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey on 29 January,2015.