    Terrorists open fire on military helicopter in Turkey, soldier injured

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Sikorsky" helicopter carrying soldiers from Baytushabap province located in Turkey's eastern Anatolia region- on the border with Iraq and Syria, to Shirnak, was undergone to missile attack by PKK militants.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    According to the report of the media  a soldier was seriously injured as a result of the incident.

    The area where the incident took place, was shot at from "Cobra" type helicopters.

