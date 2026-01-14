Tehran's envoy warns Armenia may become host for anti-Iran forces

Armenia could become a hub for forces hostile to Iran, Iran's ambassador in Yerevan, Khalil Shirgholami, said at a press conference today, Report informs va the Armenian media.

"In Tehran, there is a growing impression that Armenia is becoming a center for activities of forces hostile to Iran," the diplomat stated.

Shirgholami noted that many expected instability in Iran and the rise of separatist groups aiming to destabilize and fragment the country. He warned that if this happens, Armenia would be among the losers.

The ambassador also said that for six consecutive days, a group has been holding protests outside the Iranian embassy in Yerevan, accompanied by obscene and offensive statements.

"We have repeatedly filed complaints with the relevant Armenian authorities, yet the protestors act with impunity. In the hardest times, we stood by the Armenian people and government - there are many examples of this. Today, we are in a difficult situation. The events in front of Iran's embassy in Armenia will remain in the historical memory of the Iranian people. I think I made myself clear," Shirgolami added.