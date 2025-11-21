Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Tbilisi TV Tower lit up in colors of Azerbaijan's flag

    Region
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 20:06
    Tbilisi TV Tower lit up in colors of Azerbaijan's flag

    The Tbilisi TV Tower has been illuminated in the colors of the State Flag of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the tower - one of the main architectural landmarks of the Georgian capital - is located in Mtatsminda Park, at the highest point of Tbilisi.

    The light show, clearly visible from the city center and various districts of the capital, created a striking panorama over the night skyline of Tbilisi.

    The illumination in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag is seen as a symbol of friendship and partnership between the two countries.

    The tower, decorated with lights, attracted wide attention on social media, with footage of the unusual lighting shared by hundreds of users.

    Tbilisidəki televiziya qülləsi Azərbaycan Bayrağının rəngləri ilə işıqlandırılıb
    Тбилисская телебашня подсвечена цветами флага Азербайджана

