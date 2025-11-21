Tbilisi TV Tower lit up in colors of Azerbaijan's flag

The Tbilisi TV Tower has been illuminated in the colors of the State Flag of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the tower - one of the main architectural landmarks of the Georgian capital - is located in Mtatsminda Park, at the highest point of Tbilisi.

The light show, clearly visible from the city center and various districts of the capital, created a striking panorama over the night skyline of Tbilisi.

The illumination in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag is seen as a symbol of friendship and partnership between the two countries.

The tower, decorated with lights, attracted wide attention on social media, with footage of the unusual lighting shared by hundreds of users.