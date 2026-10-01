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    Tamar Ioseliani: We are actively cooperating with Azerbaijan to ensure efficiency of Middle Corridor

    Region
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 13:35
    Tamar Ioseliani: We are actively cooperating with Azerbaijan to ensure efficiency of Middle Corridor

    Georgia is actively cooperating with Azerbaijan to ensure the rapid and efficient operation of the Middle Corridor, Tamar Ioseliani, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, said at a regional forum organized by the World Bank in Tbilisi.

    Report quotes her as saying a new World Bank study shows that the Middle Corridor is expanding and has significant economic potential.

    Ioseliani said that, according to the study, cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor are expected to increase fourfold by 2040, while cargo transit times will be reduced by approximately two-thirds. She noted that this process could have a positive impact on the economic development of the countries along the corridor.

    "It is important for the Middle Corridor to operate as a single system. We are actively cooperating with partner countries, including Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, to ensure its competitiveness, speed, reliability and efficiency. We are coordinating investments aimed at increasing capacity and providing customers with a reliable route," the Deputy Minister said.

    She added that Georgia developed a 10-year transport vision and development plan at the end of 2025. As part of this plan, the country intends to mobilize around $7 billion by 2032 for the development of its core transport infrastructure.

    Tamar İoseliani: Orta Dəhlizin effektiv olması üçün Azərbaycanla fəal əməkdaşlıq edirik
    Тамар Иоселиани: Активно сотрудничаем с Азербайджаном для обеспечения эффективности Среднего коридора
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