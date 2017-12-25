State of emergency will be abolished in Turkey

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will abolish state of emergency on February 21, 2018.

Report informs citing the CNNTürk, Emergency Operations Review Commission said.

According to the comission, state of emergency is expected to end on January 17, 2018. However, its abolition on February 21 means that the period will not be extended.

Notably, this state is being applied from July 15, after coup attempt on July 20, 2016.

Last time, duration of the state of emergency was extended on October 13 for three months.