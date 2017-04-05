Six detained in St.Petersburg suspected of involving citizens to commit terror

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ 6 people were detained in St.Petersburg, suspected of involving Russian citizens to commit terror attacks.

Report informs citing TASS, press service of the Russian Investigative Committee declares.

According to information, the nationals of Central Asia republics moved to Russia to work and in November 2015, involved St.Petersburg residents in Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS.

Russian Federal Security Service, Interior Ministry's regional offices and special-purpose local group of the Guard conducted operational search measures on April 5-6 to detain suspects.

The information states that all their relations were investigated: "No evidence revealed on links with a terrorist, committing St.Petersburg subway attack".

Notably, 14 people were killed and 51 injured in the terror attack in St.Petersburg subway on April 3.