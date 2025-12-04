Four people killed in deadly road accident in Türkiye
Region
- 04 December, 2025
- 09:26
A passenger car collided with a truck leaving four people dead on the Kutahya–Tavsanlı highway in Türkiye's Kutahya province.
Report informs via Haber Global that the accident is believed to have been caused by foggy weather conditions and high speed.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
