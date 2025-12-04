Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 09:26
    Four people killed in deadly road accident in Türkiye

    A passenger car collided with a truck leaving four people dead on the Kutahya–Tavsanlı highway in Türkiye's Kutahya province.

    Report informs via Haber Global that the accident is believed to have been caused by foggy weather conditions and high speed.

    An investigation has been launched into the incident.

    Türkiyədə ağır yol qəzası olub, 4 nəfər ölüb
    В Турции в ДТП погибли четыре человека

