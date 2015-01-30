Senior Adviser to the President of Turkey resigned

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Senior Advisor to the President of Turkey Aydin Unal resigned.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, A.Unal acted in a team of the president Rajap Tayyip Erdoğan.

From the day of working the Prime Minister prior to becoming president of the country all the speeches of Erdogan claimed by A.Unal.He led a group of 7 people that make up the text of speeches of the president.

According to information A.Unal took this step to become a candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections on June 7.

Henceforth, Hamdi Kilic will continue to lead a team making the text of the President's speech

Previously, he wrote speeches of chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli and former Prime Minister Yilmaz Masut.

According to the election schedule of CEC Turkey, those who wish to stand for election have to resign from their positions until February 10.