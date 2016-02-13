Saudi Arabia to Send Jets to Turkish Base for Air Missions in Syria

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia is deploying warplanes to the Turkish Incirlik base to fight Daesh, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"They (Saudi officials) came, did a reconnaissance of the base. At the moment it is not clear how many planes will come," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Yeni Safak and Haberturk newspapers after taking part in the Munich Security Conference.

The deployment is part of the US-led effort to defeat Daesh terrorist group, he added. Incirlik is a key hub for US-led coalition operations againstDaesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS).

The Foreign Minister also said that Turkey and Saudi Arabia could launch a ground operation against terrorists in Syria.

"If there is a strategy (against Daesh) then Turkey and Saudi Arabia could enter into a ground operation," Cavusoglu said.

"They (Saudi Arabia) said 'If necessary we can also send troops'. Saudi Arabia is showing great determination in the fight against terror in Syria," he added.