Russian servicemen withdraw from Syria's Afrin

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ 170 Russian servicemen are being witdrawn from Afrin region of Syria, where Turkey will carry out antiterrorist operations.

Report informs referring to the Habertürk, Free Syrian Army militants crossed Öncüpınar border crossing point in Turkey by 20 buses and dislocated in the areas near Al-Bab and Manbij of Halab province bordering Afrin.

Russian servicemen will withdraw to 17 km south of Afrin on January 19 at 18:00 Baku time.

Notably, Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Chief Hakan Fidan headed to Moscow on January 18 and discussed current situation in Syria as well as possible antiterrorist operation in Afrin.