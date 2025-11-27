Russian president confirms US delegation to visit Moscow next week
Region
- 27 November, 2025
- 18:38
Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that a US delegation will travel to Moscow next week, Report informs via the Russian press.
The delegation is expected to be led by Steve Witkoff, a special envoy of Donald Trump, along with other US officials.
Putin said he anticipates that Witkoff will personally participate in the talks.
The planned visit comes amid renewed efforts to push forward peace negotiations over the Ukraine conflict.
Latest News
20:15
Death toll rises to 75 in Hong Kong apartment tower firesOther countries
20:09
Putin: There have been no drafts of treaty on Ukraine, only questions for discussionRegion
20:07
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in LebanonOther countries
19:46
Photo
Baku and Rome discuss strategic partnership during FM Bayramov's visit to ItalyForeign policy
19:28
Photo
Azerbaijan and Serbia mull cooperation in military educationMilitary
19:17
Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue with defense statementsIncident
19:12
Third world war is being 'fought piecemeal,' Pope Leo warnsRegion
18:51
Putin says he has 'no plans to attack Europe'Region
18:38