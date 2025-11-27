Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Russian president confirms US delegation to visit Moscow next week

    Region
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 18:38
    Russian president confirms US delegation to visit Moscow next week

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that a US delegation will travel to Moscow next week, Report informs via the Russian press.

    The delegation is expected to be led by Steve Witkoff, a special envoy of Donald Trump, along with other US officials.

    Putin said he anticipates that Witkoff will personally participate in the talks.

    The planned visit comes amid renewed efforts to push forward peace negotiations over the Ukraine conflict.

