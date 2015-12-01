Russian Education Ministry: All students studying in Turkey will be returned back in a short time

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ All students of Russian citizenship studying in Turkey on academic exchange program will be returned back in a short time.
Report informs referring to Interfax, Russian Education MInistry reports.
According to information, fewer than hundred Russian students study in Turkey.
Russian Education Minister, Dmirty Livanov sent a letter to the management of higher education institutions of the country regarding suspension of cooperation with Turkey recently.
Press service explained Minister's letter as following: 'Cancellation of travels of Russian lecturers and students to Turkey is considered in that letter.' There is an agreement between the two countries regarding general education, Ministry says.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook