Russian Education Ministry: All students studying in Turkey will be returned back in a short time

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ All students of Russian citizenship studying in Turkey on academic exchange program will be returned back in a short time.

Report informs referring to Interfax, Russian Education MInistry reports.

According to information, fewer than hundred Russian students study in Turkey.

Russian Education Minister, Dmirty Livanov sent a letter to the management of higher education institutions of the country regarding suspension of cooperation with Turkey recently.

Press service explained Minister's letter as following: 'Cancellation of travels of Russian lecturers and students to Turkey is considered in that letter.' There is an agreement between the two countries regarding general education, Ministry says.