Russian ex-minister: Russia's losses from annexation of Crimea will make 150-200 billion dollars

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's losses from annexation of Crimea will make 150-200 billion dollars. Report informs referring to the Anadolu agency, it was stated by the ex-Minister of Economy of the Russian Federation, speaking at a round table dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the election of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia.

Ex-minister stressed that the total direct and indirect losses from the country's annexation of the Crimea in 3-4 years will amount to 150-200 billion dollars: Reunion of the Crimea and Russia will cost the country from 6 to 7 billion dollars a year.

Kudrin associated sanctions and a change of attitude in the Russian economy with the indirect losses from the annexation of the Crimea by Russia.