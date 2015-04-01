 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian ex-minister: Russia's losses from annexation of Crimea will make 150-200 billion dollars

    Alexei Kudrin: Reunion of the Crimea and Russia will cost the country from 6 to 7 billion dollars a year

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's losses from annexation of Crimea will make 150-200 billion dollars. Report informs referring to the Anadolu agency, it was stated by the ex-Minister of Economy of the Russian Federation, speaking at a round table dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the election of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia.

    Ex-minister stressed that the total direct and indirect losses from the country's annexation of the Crimea in 3-4 years will amount to 150-200 billion dollars: Reunion of the Crimea and Russia will cost the country from 6 to 7 billion dollars a year.

    Kudrin associated sanctions and a change of attitude in the Russian economy with the indirect losses from the annexation of the Crimea by Russia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi