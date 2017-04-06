Russian aviation and air defense launch military exercises in Armenia

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ A joint exercise of fighter pilots and army aviation with air defense forces and combat crews of the ground radio engineering service posts began at the Russian military base of the Southern Military District stationed in Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to the press service of the Southern Military District, the exercise will be held within three days in the framework of preparation for passing control check for the winter training period. Over 200 servicemen and about 50 units of aviation and special military equipment involved in the activities to detect air targets with the transfer of coordinates to aircraft, helicopters and air defense assets for use of rocket and artillery weapons.

Fourth-generation fighters MiG-29, attack helicopters Mi-24, military transport vehicles Mi-8MT, anti-aircraft missile systems S-300V and Buk-M1-2 as well as radar stations P-18 Terek involved in the exercises.