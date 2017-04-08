Russian Aerospace Forces to acquire a prospective S-500

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Aerospace Forces expect the delivery of a prospective S-500 air defense missile system.

Report informs citing TASS, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel-General Colonel Viktor Bondarev said.

"There is a further development, we are not standing still with the industry, the newest S-500 complex is being developed at an accelerated pace, and it will soon be supplied to the air defense troops", he said.

He also noted that the Aerospace Forces annually receive five complexes of anti-aircraft missile systems S-400.