Russia withdraws troops from Syria

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is withdrawing its troops from Syria.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a relevant order.

"I order the Defense Ministry and the chief of the General Staff to begin the pullout of the Russian military group to permanent locations," Putin told an audience of military personnel.

Russia’s task force and the Syrian government troops have routed the grouping of international terrorists in Syria, according to Putin.

Putin made this statement while speaking before Russian servicemen at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria.