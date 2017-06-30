Russia suspends payment of contribution to Council of Europe

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Official Moscow has decided to suspend payment of its contribution to the Council of Europe for 2017 until the full powers of the delegation of the Federal Assembly of Russia in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are restored.

Report informs, a message posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Russia, despite everything, "continues to work fully in the Council of Europe, including the fulfillment of obligations under the conventions in which it participates”.

The commentary says that Moscow expresses concern over the deepening crisis in PACE:

"The situation in the Parliamentary Assembly is only degrading: an unbridled campaign has been launched there to persecute parliamentarians who are committed to the speedy normalization of interaction with Russia within the framework of the Council of Europe”.

PACE deprived Russia of the right to vote and expelled from all governing bodies in April 2014 after the annexation of the Crimea.