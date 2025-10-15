Russia refuses to comply with ECHR ruling on Georgia compensation

Russia will not comply with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling that requires it to pay over €253 million in compensation to Georgia for human rights violations related to the 2008 war, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing, Report informs.

"This is a separate issue, a separate substance. We will not execute the decision," Peskov stated, according to Russian media.

The ECHR had recently ruled in favor of Georgia in a state-level claim, ordering Moscow to pay compensation for damages arising from the conflict in South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The court found Russia responsible for violations of human rights in the aftermath of the five-day war in August 2008.

The ruling adds further strain to already tense relations between Russia and Western institutions.