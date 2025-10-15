Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    15 October, 2025
    Russia will not comply with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling that requires it to pay over €253 million in compensation to Georgia for human rights violations related to the 2008 war, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing, Report informs.

    "This is a separate issue, a separate substance. We will not execute the decision," Peskov stated, according to Russian media.

    The ECHR had recently ruled in favor of Georgia in a state-level claim, ordering Moscow to pay compensation for damages arising from the conflict in South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The court found Russia responsible for violations of human rights in the aftermath of the five-day war in August 2008.

    The ruling adds further strain to already tense relations between Russia and Western institutions.

    Peskov: AİHM-nin Rusiyanın Gürcüstana kompensasiya ödəməsi ilə bağlı qərarı icra edilməyəcək
    Песков: РФ не будет выполнять решение ЕСПЧ о выплате Грузии компенсации

