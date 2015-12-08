Russia tends to strengthen its military base in Armenia with helicopters

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Seven modern helicopters Mi-24P and Mi-8Mt vehicles delivered to Russian aviation military base Erebuni of Southern Military District in Armenia. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the press service of the Southern Military District of Russia stated.

Another batch of helicopters will be supplied by the end of the year.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Russian airbase CVO, which is located in Yerevan, formed in 1995.

In November 1998, multipurpose MiG-29were relocated from Russia to the basis.In July 2001, military units in Erebuni formed an air base, which became the air component of the 102nd military base stationed in Gyumri.