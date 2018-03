Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military exercises of air defense units launched in the south of Russia.

Report informs referring to the BBC, information was given by the press service of the Southern Military District of Russia. Exercises are held on 12 firing ranges located in military districts of the Southern Caucasus, Crimea, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

The exercises involved about 2 thousand people and 500 pieces of military equipment.