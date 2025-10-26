Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ruling party comments on PKK's decision to completely leave Türkiye

    Region
    • 26 October, 2025
    • 16:12
    Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has commented on the PKK terrorist organization's decision to completely leave the country, Report informs.

    The party's spokesman, Omer Celik, posted on his social media account that the disarmament and elimination of PKK armed and illegal groups in Türkiye and the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria, is the result of the "Türkiye Without Terrorism" program.

    The PKK terrorist organization previously announced the complete withdrawal of its forces from Türkiye.

    AKP PKK-nın Türkiyədən tamamilə çıxması qərarına münasibət bildirib
    Правящая партия прокомментировала решение РКК полностью покинуть Турцию

