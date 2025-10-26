Ruling party comments on PKK's decision to completely leave Türkiye
- 26 October, 2025
Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has commented on the PKK terrorist organization's decision to completely leave the country, Report informs.
The party's spokesman, Omer Celik, posted on his social media account that the disarmament and elimination of PKK armed and illegal groups in Türkiye and the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria, is the result of the "Türkiye Without Terrorism" program.
The PKK terrorist organization previously announced the complete withdrawal of its forces from Türkiye.
