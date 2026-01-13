Rubio to meet Armenian foreign minister at State Department

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday in Washington, Report informs, referring to the US State Department.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm local time.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Alison Hooker and Brendan Hanrahan, a senior official at the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, are also expected to attend the talks.