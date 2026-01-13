Rubio to meet Armenian foreign minister at State Department
Region
- 13 January, 2026
- 09:42
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday in Washington, Report informs, referring to the US State Department.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm local time.
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Alison Hooker and Brendan Hanrahan, a senior official at the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, are also expected to attend the talks.
Latest News
09:42
Rubio to meet Armenian foreign minister at State DepartmentRegion
09:29
Russian attacks in Ukraine's Kharkiv leave 4 killedOther countries
09:18
CBA currency exchange rates (13.01.2026)Finance
09:16
Iran ready for talks on its nuclear dossier if US ceases threat tactics — top diplomatRegion
09:03
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.01.2026)Finance
08:59
Iranian president met with protest reps — top diplomatRegion
08:51
Trump can use military forces against Iran if thinks that necessary — White HouseOther countries
08:40
Bill on annexation of Greenland submitted to US House of RepresentativesOther countries
08:29