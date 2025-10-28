Roman Andarak: Azerbaijan provided $15M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine's energy system

Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine, aimed at supporting the country's energy system, has reached $15 million since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak told Report.

He noted that four shipments of energy equipment have been delivered from Azerbaijan to Ukraine during this period: "Azerbaijan remains a reliable energy partner for Ukraine. Generators were sent to Ukraine immediately after the war began, and a little later, transformers, cables, and other equipment."

According to him, the majority of this aid was sent to the city of Shostka in the Sumy region.

"We are witnessing an increase in Russian attacks and assaults on our civilian energy infrastructure there. This aid is already helping to restore electricity and heat supplies in this frontline region," he noted.