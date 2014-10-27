​Representative of Azerbaijan re-elected Chairman of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of CIS

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan led humanitarian cooperation of the CIS during the joint meeting of the Council for Humanitarian Cooperation and the board of IFESCCO held on the eve in the CIS Interstate Fund HQ. Report informs citing the official site of IFESCCO, during the meeting "participants unanimously elected Vigen Sargsyan, the Head of the Presidential Structure of Armenia as a Chairman of the Council for Humanitarian Cooperation (CHC), and extended the powers of Polad Bulbuloglu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia as a Chairman of the Interstate Fund Board for Humanitarian Cooperation of CIS Member States (IFESCCO)".

Council for Humanitarian Cooperation of CIS was formed in 2006. It is composed of representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.