Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: Turkey doesn't need land of any country

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey doesn't need in lands of any country. Our fate and grieve in the region, where we live for many years is common. Our only aim is to ensure the safety of our own lands."

Report informs citing Anadolu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the meeting of the Eurasian Islamic Council in Istanbul, commenting on Iraqi PM's speeches on Bashiqa.

According to him, Turkey doesn't need to get permission from anyone: "Why away countries conduct operations in Afghanistan and other places claiming terror threat, but Turkey shouldn't prevent the threat in 911-kilometer border Syria, 350 kilometers border Iraq? We don't accept it at all. It arises from brotherhood, neighborhood first of all. Therefore, we do not need to get permission from anyone".

Notably, 500 servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces were sent to Bashiqa of Mosul province already for three years. They conduct military exercises for militants of the Kurdish Autonomous Region in northern Iraq, to fight against Daesh.