Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan starts his visit to Russia.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, he was seen off at Ankara Esenboga airport by state and government officials.

As part of his visit, Erdoğan will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“In the meeting with Vladimir Putin I will also discuss the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, Turkish leader has stated some days ago.