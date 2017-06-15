Putin launched annual live phone-in with an answer to question of financial crisis in Russia

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the annual live phone-in with an answer to the question of financial crisis in Russia.

Report informs, commenting on the issue V.Putin said: "Recession in the Russian economy has been overcome, period of growth begun".

"I would like to say, of course, that the crisis has been overcome, but suddenly something else," the Russian President said.

During the phone-in, V.Putin will answer questions concerning socio-political and socio-economic life of the country, as well as international situation.

This year more than 1.8 million questions were received for the phone-in show.

Last year, the show lasted 3 hours and 40 minutes. The President managed to answer 80 questions.