Putin: "Eurasian Economic Union might become a center of further economic development"

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Eurasian Economic Union might become a center of further economic development.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his address at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We are creating a Greater Eurasian Partnership, including existing partners and new ones such as China, Pakistan, India as well as other. We are strengthening intellectual property rights and will then be lowering customs tariffs. The EU is our key economic neighbor," he said.

The president said that talks with China on creating a major Eurasian partnership will begin by the end of the month.

"I expect this to be one of the first steps of creating a large Eurasian partnership," he added.

Around 40 states and international organizations expressed readiness to cooperate with Eurasian Economic Union, said the Russian leader.

'European business wants and is ready to cooperate with Russia, the president said. Politicians should understand this and resume the level of cooperation', he added.