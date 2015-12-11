Putin: Any targets that threaten Russian forces should be immediately destroyed

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian military to destroy any targets that threaten Russian Armed Forces in Syria. "I order to act very tough. Any targets that threaten Russian forces or our infrastructure on the ground should be immediately destroyed", Putin told a session of the Defense Ministry’s collegium.

The president also warned against "those who will again try to organize any provocations against our servicemen." "We have already taken additional measures to ensure security of Russian servicemen and air base. It was strengthened by new aviation groups and missile defense systems. Strike aircraft will now carry out operations under cover of fighter jets," Putin said.

Putin said that the Russian military have caused a substantial damage to terrorists in Syria, adding that the actions of the Russian Armed Forces are worthy of praise. "The combined operation of the Aerospace Defence Forces and the Navy, the use of newest high precision weapons systems has caused a serious damage to the terrorist infrastructure, thus qualitatively changing the situation in Syria," the president said. The president also ordered the defense ministry to coordinate actions in Syria with Israel’s command post and the US-led international coalition.







