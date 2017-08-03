 Top
    Psychologist: Misconduct causes harassment in Armenian society

    Not only parents, but also education system among reasons© ShutterStock

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ "High level of harassment in the Armenian society is caused by misconduct and low-level education".

    Report informs citing Armenian media, Psychologist Ruben Akhzumtsyan told reporters.

    According to him, not only parents of the representatives of the victim's generation, but also the education system is among the reasons.

    The psychologist also paid attention to the broadcasted tele-serials and stressed their negative impact on children and the Armenian society as a whole.

