Protest was held at Incirlik base in Turkey

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Activists of the Youth Association Anadolu held a protest at the Incirlik air base in the south of Turkey, during which they accused the United States of involvement in the coup attempt, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Activists chanted anti-American slogans and called for citizens to join such protest.

Incirlik air base is located in the province of Adana in southern Turkey. The base is used by the US and the Turkish Air Forces, its activities are regulated by the Agreement on Military and Economic Cooperation between the two countries.