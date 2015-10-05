Protest against constitutional reforms held in Yerevan - VIDEO

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ A protest action was held at the National Congress of Armenia, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

On October 5 started the next four sessions of Yereravn parliament. The National Congress is scheduled to vote on the draft constitutional reform, which is projected to be supported by the majority of the deputies.

Support for the constitutional reforms announced by three parliamentary forces: the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, "Prosperous Armenia", is strongly opposed to previously, and the ARF.

Strongly against the project are the Armenian National Congress and "Heritage", considering this as an attempt of the authorities to ensure its own reproduction.