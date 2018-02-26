Prosecutor General: Over 70 convicts in Tehran prisons for espionage

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ "More than 70 prisoners convicted of espionage are detained in Tehran prisons".

Report informs citing the Iranian media, the Iranian Prosecutor General's Office said.

Former Minister of Intelligence and Information of Iran, current spokesman of the judicial power, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, calmed reporters in response to their question about growth in the number of defendants on espionage charges in the past two years: “The number of detainees has not increased. Some of them serve term from past years. Some have already been released”.