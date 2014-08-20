 Top
    Prime Minister of Russia to visit Armenia in September

    Preliminary agreement on the visit achieved during the recent visit of Prime Minister of Armenia to Russia

    Baku. August 20. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev will visit Armenia in the first half of September.

    Report informs citing  the Armenian media, it was stated by the Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan. According to him, the visit is scheduled for September 8-9, it was discussed  during a recent visit of A. Abrahamian to the Russian Federation. 

    Armenian Prime Minister also said he is going to meet with the Prime Minister of Georgia and Iran in the near future. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on August 21, and on September 15 Abrahamyan will visit Iran.

