Presidential aide of Russia: Signing of convention on the status of the Caspian Sea is possible in 2015

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Significant progress has been made in the preparation of a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, it may already be signing at the summit in Kazakhstan in 2015. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the aide to RF President Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov.

"Summit was preceded by a very intensive active work of experts, so as a result of the summit, we will be able to reach very important results for further cooperation in the Caspian region. Significant progress has been made which is close to a breakthrough in the preparation of a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. If work in Astrakhan will end successfully, it will open direct work for signing the convention at the next summit, which will take place in Kazakhstan," said Yuri Ushakov.

He stressed that the development of the legal status of the Caspian Sea is a "key issue", which stands in front of the five Caspian littoral states.

The fourth summit of Caspian states will be held on September 29 in Astrakhan. The legal status of the Caspian Sea will be the main topic of the meeting of representatives of five countries: Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia. The countries have been negotiating under the sea shelf for more than 20 years.