President of Israel starts official visit to Georgia

Tbilisi. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Israel Reuven Rivlin has today started an official visit to Georgia.

Georgian bureau of Report informs, Georgian officials welcomed Israel’s president and his wife at Tbilisi International Airport.

Israeli head of state today will we have one-to-one meeting with his Georgian counterpart Georgi Margvelashvili before meeting of governmental delegations.

Then R.Revilin will meet with prime minister Georgi Kvirkvashvili and chair of the parliament Irakli Kobakhidze.

On January 10, the last day of the visit Israeli president will lay a wreath at the memorial of martyrs for territorial integrity of Georgia.