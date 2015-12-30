President of Georgia signs decree appointing Kvirikashvili as Prime Minister

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili signed an order on appointment of Giorgi Kvirikashvili for the post of prime minister, Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the Georgian parliament has approved the candidacy of Kvirikashvili.

The new composition of the government took only minor changes - Mikhail Janelidze became Foreign Minister, and Minister of Economy Dmitry Kumsishvili became Deputy Prime Minister.

On December 23, Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili announced his resignation, saying that he intends to pay attention to the election headquarters of "Georgian Dream" party.