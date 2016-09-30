Pope starts today his three-day visit to Georgia and Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Pope Francis today starts his three-day visit to Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to press service of the Vatican, during his visit the pontiff will meet with political and religious leaders in both countries.

This afternoon the Pope will arrive in Tbilisi. Arrival at Tbilisi International Airport and welcome ceremony he will have courtesy visit with the Georgian President Republic Giorgi Margvelashvili in the presidential palace. After the meeting Pope will encounter with the civil authorities and diplomatic corps in the courtyard.

On October 1, at the stadium Mikheil Meskhi Pope will perform Holy Mass in the at Mikheil Meskhi stadium. After that Pope will have meeting with priests and religious men and women in the Church of the Assumption of the Virgin also with Church's charity workers and those they assist outside the Camillian aid center.

Flight to Baku scheduled for Sunday, October 2. The visit to Azerbaijan will begin with Holy Mass in the Salesian center in Baku. Then a meeting is scheduled with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, visiting the Alley of Martyrs, as well as meetings with the leadership of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Jewish community. The same evening Francis will return to the Vatican.