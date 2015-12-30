Police capture two ISIL bombers in Ankara ahead of New Year’s Eve

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Counter-terrorism police captured two Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) suicide bombers on December 30 in Ankara’s Mamak district as they were allegedly preparing for an attack on New Year’s Eve.

The two ISIL suicide bombers entered Turkey from Syria and were scouting targets in the capital, Report informs referring to the private broadcaster NTV reported.

A total of 103 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in two explosions by ISIL that shook a road junction in Ankara on October 10, the largest single terror attack in the country's history, ahead of a peace rally.