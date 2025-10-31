Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    PM: Georgia's foreign exchange reserves reach record high

    Region
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 13:50
    PM: Georgia's foreign exchange reserves reach record high

    In the first nine months of 2025, Georgia's economy grew by 7.7%, and its foreign exchange reserves reached a record high, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during a government meeting focused on the country's economic indicators, Report informs.

    The prime minister stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised Georgia's annual growth forecast to 7.2%: "Preliminary data shows that economic growth in the first three quarters reached 7.7%. The IMF increased its forecast to 7.2%, and there's a strong possibility we will exceed that figure. Maintaining this pace is crucial," he emphasized.

    Kobakhidze also highlighted that Georgia's foreign exchange reserves have reached an all-time high: "Foreign exchange reserves have now reached $5.6 billion. This is the result of stable economic growth. I thank the National Bank for its efforts. New investments are being launched, which will further stimulate economic expansion."

    Georgia Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze foreign exchange reserves IMF
    Kobaxidze: Gürcüstanın valyuta ehtiyatları rekord səviyyəyə çatıb

    Latest News

    15:15

    Chairman: Over half of Alat Free Economic Zone land allocated to investors

    Infrastructure
    15:11

    Azerbaijani representative elected President of World Association for Development of Philately

    ICT
    15:08

    Israel returns remains of 30 Palestinians to Gaza

    Other countries
    15:04

    Armenia's 2026 budget doesn't cover repair of railway to Azerbaijan border

    Region
    15:01

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss digital payments

    Finance
    14:56

    Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan's efforts to restore cultural heritage in Karabakh and East Zangazur

    Foreign policy
    14:47

    Azerpambig's export revenues drop by almost 29%

    AIC
    14:40

    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria agree on new steps to deepen cooperation

    Energy
    14:34

    Expert: Colonialism left deep generational scars across African nations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed