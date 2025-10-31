PM: Georgia's foreign exchange reserves reach record high

In the first nine months of 2025, Georgia's economy grew by 7.7%, and its foreign exchange reserves reached a record high, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during a government meeting focused on the country's economic indicators, Report informs.

The prime minister stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised Georgia's annual growth forecast to 7.2%: "Preliminary data shows that economic growth in the first three quarters reached 7.7%. The IMF increased its forecast to 7.2%, and there's a strong possibility we will exceed that figure. Maintaining this pace is crucial," he emphasized.

Kobakhidze also highlighted that Georgia's foreign exchange reserves have reached an all-time high: "Foreign exchange reserves have now reached $5.6 billion. This is the result of stable economic growth. I thank the National Bank for its efforts. New investments are being launched, which will further stimulate economic expansion."