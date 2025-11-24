Peskov: Russia hasn't received US info on Geneva talks over Ukraine
Region
- 24 November, 2025
- 15:36
The Russian side has not yet received any official information from the United States regarding the results of the Geneva talks on Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, Report informs via Russian media outlets.
"No, we have not received any information so far. Of course, we are closely following media reports coming from Geneva. However, officially, we have not received anything yet," he said.
Latest News
16:41
Photo
Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relationsMilli Majlis
16:39
BP releases new digital English learning content for schoolchildrenEducation and science
16:27
Georgia assumes PABSEC chairRegion
16:20
Photo
Baku hosts "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" panelForeign policy
16:13
232 landmines neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over past weekIncident
16:08
Speaker: Georgia supports efforts for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, ArmeniaRegion
16:04
IGB operator seeks US funding to accelerate FIDEnergy
15:58
Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievementsForeign policy
15:56