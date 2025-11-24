Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Peskov: Russia hasn't received US info on Geneva talks over Ukraine

    Region
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 15:36
    Peskov: Russia hasn't received US info on Geneva talks over Ukraine

    The Russian side has not yet received any official information from the United States regarding the results of the Geneva talks on Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    "No, we have not received any information so far. Of course, we are closely following media reports coming from Geneva. However, officially, we have not received anything yet," he said.

    Dmitry Peskov United States Russia Geneva talks Ukraine
    Peskov: Rusiya ABŞ-dən Ukrayna üzrə danışıqların nəticələri barədə məlumat almayıb
    Песков: РФ не получала информации от США об итогах переговоров по Украине

    Latest News

    16:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relations

    Milli Majlis
    16:39

    BP releases new digital English learning content for schoolchildren

    Education and science
    16:27

    Georgia assumes PABSEC chair

    Region
    16:20
    Photo

    Baku hosts "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" panel

    Foreign policy
    16:13

    232 landmines neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over past week

    Incident
    16:08

    Speaker: Georgia supports efforts for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Region
    16:04

    IGB operator seeks US funding to accelerate FID

    Energy
    15:58

    Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievements

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Omani envoy: Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab world should be commended

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed