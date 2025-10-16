Pashinyan: US-Armenia talks on TRIPP project slow amid global tensions

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Region
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 16:31
    Negotiations between Armenia and the United States on the TRIPP project - a proposed 42-kilometer segment of the Zangazur Corridor passing through Armenian territory - have slowed due to international developments, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Pashinyan stated that progress has been affected by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

    "On August 8, we reached an agreement with the United States in Washington. Soon after, the situation around Ukraine and the Middle East escalated, and former President Donald Trump and his team became directly involved," Pashinyan said. "The same people, the same team are working on this project. These developments are clearly influencing the pace of progress."

    Despite the delays, Pashinyan emphasized that the TRIPP project is still moving forward.

    "We are currently working on the content development. Various components are on the table and need to be consolidated into a single document. This is a normal process for any large-scale project," he noted.

    TRIPP Nikola Pashinyan Armenia United States
