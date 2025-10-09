Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Pashinyan to attend CIS summit in Tajikistan

    Region
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 13:03
    Pashinyan to attend CIS summit in Tajikistan

    Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the summit of the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Pashinyan will travel to Tajikistan from Belgium, where he is currently participating in the Global Gateway forum.

    CIS summit Nikol Pashinyan
    Paşinyan Tacikistanda MDB sammitində iştirak edəcək
    Пашинян примет участие в саммите СНГ в Таджикистане

    Latest News

    14:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijani and Turkish Defense Ministers hold bilateral meeting in Ankara

    Military
    14:27

    OIC official: Issue of missing persons shouldn't be politicized

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    Official: Morocco committed to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    Pashinyan: TRIPP will open opportunities for cooperation in transport and energy

    Region
    14:16

    Deputy Minister: Türkiye ready to help clarify fate of missing Azerbaijanis

    Foreign policy
    14:07

    Ukraine proposes partnership with Azerbaijan to establish cyber resilience center

    ICT
    14:01

    Resident of Azerbaijan's Vangli village: Joy of returning cannot be described in words

    Domestic policy
    14:00

    Anglo Asian Mining revises 2025 gold and copper production forecasts in Azerbaijan

    Industry
    13:53

    Moldovan ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan yet to be fully realized

    Business
    All News Feed