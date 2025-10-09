Pashinyan to attend CIS summit in Tajikistan
- 09 October, 2025
- 13:03
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the summit of the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Report informs via Armenian media.
Pashinyan will travel to Tajikistan from Belgium, where he is currently participating in the Global Gateway forum.
