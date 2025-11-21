Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Pashinyan discusses Yerevan-Baku peace process with speaker of Kazakhstan's parliament

    Region
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 18:12
    Pashinyan discusses Yerevan-Baku peace process with speaker of Kazakhstan's parliament

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, while in Astana, discussed regional issues with Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "The parties expressed confidence that the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan will create new opportunities for the development of cooperation and the promotion of trade and economic ties in the region," the Armenian Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

    They also discussed Armenia-Kazakhstan relations, emphasizing the importance of high-level political dialogue between the two countries and the organization of mutual visits.

    Paşinyan Qazaxıstan parlamentinin spikeri ilə Azərbaycan-Ermənistan sülh prosesini müzakirə edib
    Пашинян обсудил со спикером парламента Казахстана мирный процесс между Ереваном и Баку

