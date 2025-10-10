Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Pashinyan: Armenia will establish transport links with CIS countries through TRIPP

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 12:36
    Pashinyan: Armenia will establish transport links with CIS countries through TRIPP

    The "Trump Route" (TRIPP, a 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that will pass through Armenian territory) will enable Armenia to have railway and other transport connections with CIS countries, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the CIS summit in Dushanbe, according to Report.

    "Peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan after years of conflict. The ‘Trump Route' will allow Armenia to have railway and other transport communications with the CIS member states. This will help strengthen economic ties within the CIS and increase the organization's efficiency by opening new export and import opportunities for the Commonwealth," he noted.

    TRIPP Nikol Pashinyan CIS summit
    Paşinyan: "Tramp marşrutu" vasitəsilə MDB ölkələri ilə kommunikasiyalar quracağıq
    Пашинян: Через TRIPP Армения наладит транспортные коммуникации со странами СНГ

    Latest News

    13:19
    Photo

    Expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council commences in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    13:18

    Rashad Nabiyev: Peace in South Caucasus creates foundation for new transport projects

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    13:13

    China to impose special port fees on US vessels

    Other countries
    13:10

    Polish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

    Other countries
    12:57

    Next meeting of CIS Heads of State Council to be held in Turkmenistan in 2026

    Region
    12:49

    Vusala Gurbanova: 160 IT specialists to be trained at Holberton School Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:42
    Photo

    Participants of international conference on missing persons begin visit to Aghdara

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Pashinyan: Armenia will establish transport links with CIS countries through TRIPP

    Region
    All News Feed