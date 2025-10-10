Pashinyan: Armenia will establish transport links with CIS countries through TRIPP
- 10 October, 2025
- 12:36
The "Trump Route" (TRIPP, a 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that will pass through Armenian territory) will enable Armenia to have railway and other transport connections with CIS countries, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the CIS summit in Dushanbe, according to Report.
"Peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan after years of conflict. The ‘Trump Route' will allow Armenia to have railway and other transport communications with the CIS member states. This will help strengthen economic ties within the CIS and increase the organization's efficiency by opening new export and import opportunities for the Commonwealth," he noted.
