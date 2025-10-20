Pashinyan and Pope Leo XIV mull peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Region
- 20 October, 2025
- 16:28
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks with Pope Leo XIV to discuss ongoing efforts to establish lasting peace between Yerevan and Baku, Report informs via Armenpress.
Pope Leo welcomed the progress achieved so far and expressed hope that peace in the South Caucasus would mark the beginning of a new era of cooperation and stability in the region.
Pashinyan reaffirmed his government's commitment to the peace process, noting that a stable regional environment would positively impact Armenia's sustainable development.
